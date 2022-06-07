Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.11% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

