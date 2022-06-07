Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 5,333 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

