Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 12,840 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

