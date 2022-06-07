Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

