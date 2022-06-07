Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.07 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,347.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 189.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,275.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

