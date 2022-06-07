Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $693,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $561.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.94. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

