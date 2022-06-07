Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.11 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

