Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.35 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

