Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 4,004 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $303.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $312.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.85.

