Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,128 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

