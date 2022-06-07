Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.21.

Shares of MRTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

