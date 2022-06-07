Mirova Invests $198,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after acquiring an additional 290,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,876,000 after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,747,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

