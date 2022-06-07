Mirova Purchases New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirova purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

