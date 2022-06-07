Mirova Sells 2,595 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mirova decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,820 shares of company stock valued at $62,079,591 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

