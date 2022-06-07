Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

