MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 86,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.