MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,386,000 after purchasing an additional 276,988 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.61.

NYSE:SHW opened at $275.03 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

