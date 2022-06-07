MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,844 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,394,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

