MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 51,422 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

