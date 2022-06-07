MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.