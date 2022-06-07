MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $492.54 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 447.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

