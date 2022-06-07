MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

