MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,087 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

