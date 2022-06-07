MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,608 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after buying an additional 272,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.