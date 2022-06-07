Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 92,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $914.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.