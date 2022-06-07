Mogul Productions Price Tops $0.0206 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $1.37 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

