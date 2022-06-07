Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 952,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,413. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

