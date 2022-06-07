Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

