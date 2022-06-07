Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

