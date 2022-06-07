Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.