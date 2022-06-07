Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

