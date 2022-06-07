MONK Trading Down 11% This Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $36,067.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.