Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $285.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.75.

NYSE MCO opened at $284.53 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

