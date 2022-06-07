Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $385.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $524.63.

RH stock opened at $310.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.25. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

