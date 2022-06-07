Moss Coin (MOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $45.64 million and $2.56 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.51 or 0.99995403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

