Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MYGN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,773,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

