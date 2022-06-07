Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,355.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 554.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $40,300.09 and $4,355.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 346.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,209,675 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

