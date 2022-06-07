National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

NHI opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

