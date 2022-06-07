National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,454. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

