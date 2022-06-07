NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Acquires £19,669.50 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £19,669.50 ($24,648.50).

Shares of LON NBPE traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,425 ($17.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,305 ($16.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,969.93 ($24.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,549.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,669.68. The company has a market cap of £666.49 million and a P/E ratio of 131.21.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

