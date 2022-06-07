Neo Achieves Market Cap of $804.79 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.41 or 0.00038651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $804.79 million and approximately $160.77 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00955826 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 268.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00087543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,528.30 or 1.00034997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

