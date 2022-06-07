NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $103.77

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.77, but opened at $105.96. NetEase shares last traded at $103.07, with a volume of 16,394 shares trading hands.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

