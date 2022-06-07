Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $13.90 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $703,431.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00902013 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00087441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00403221 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

