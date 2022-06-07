NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,438 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 176,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.87 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.