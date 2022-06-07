Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NAT stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 95.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.