Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NECB opened at $11.65 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 10,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

