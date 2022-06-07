Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,879,735 shares.The stock last traded at $90.53 and had previously closed at $92.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $418,452,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

