OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Holdings Trimmed by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $168,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.