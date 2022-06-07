Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will report $9.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.58 billion and the lowest is $8.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $37.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $42.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $43.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $69.61. 25,625,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646,846. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.