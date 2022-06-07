Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.01090253 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 211.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00091802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00395261 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.